Local veteran turns hobby into business

Benjamin "Bleu" Smith" turned the basement of his Clarksburg home into a workshop- all part of his newly-launched business 'Leather by Bleu"

Leather work has been Smith's hobby for the past 6 years or so.

It began as his own form of therapy to deal with Post Traumatic Stress disease (PTSD) symptoms.

"I was able to hyperfocus on the leather work, something I really enjoyed, it was really therapeutic,"

After struggling to fit in to a life of corporate work following his years in the army, Smith decided to make his hobby into a full time job.

"Very hard to assimilate into a civilian corporate world, coming from my background," Smith said "So this was a positive alternative,"

Smith prides his work on being made from American-made leather.

"I served in the military for 23 years, so I'm very patriotic and want to support Americans,"

That leather is not just locally sourced, but also processed with the earth in mind

"The leather I use is very eco-friendly," Smith said "It's what they call vegetable-tan leather, made from bark tannin,"

Smith works on special projects embossed with military badges, honoring those he served with.

"We have badges that we earn in our combat zones, deployments, achievements, and it means something to us,"

He hopes as his business continues growing, he can give people the gift of something personal and one of a kind.

"My whole theme, with my entire shop, it I want to customize- make it mean something."