Local youth center needs more winter clothing donations

Marion County's Family Resource Network (FRN) met Wednesday to discuss upcoming projects in the area.

Leaders from multiple organizations including the Marion County Grandfamilies Program, the Homeless Coalition, and the Fairmont Community Youth Development Center, met to discuss upcoming projects and needs during their hour long meeting.

The youth center is starting a new program where they are collecting winter gear and leaving it in an accessible area for those who may need it in the coming months.

So far, the program has already been popular.

"I've been going there pretty much every other day," said Regina Bruce, the community outreach coordinator for the center "And the other day I put some coats out and the next day I came and they were already gone except one coat,"

To donate your winter gear you can contact Regina Bruce at 301-481 -8301.

