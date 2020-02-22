Locals aim to fix condemned structure and homelessness problem with new bill

The homeless using condemned houses and structures have been an issue in the city of Clarksburg for the past few years, and local officials plan to fix the problem through House Bill 4668.

"This is not a typical homelessness problem," Clarksburg Public Safety Task Force Chairman, Wayne Worth said.

This issue has lead those in the community to speak out to local leaders about what they are facing in their neighborhoods.

"We've had stuff stolen," Harrison County resident, Megan Matheny said. "I have two small children and I just don't want it in the area," she said.

Clarksburg police partnered with the Clarksburg public safety task force to create the bill. This bill would update the current trespassing law.

"We've spoken to several legislators in the area," Clarksburg Police Chief, Mark Kiddy said.

The trespassing law that is in place now allows officers to only arrest trespassers if they refuse to leave the property. However, if they agree to leave the most an officer can do is issue a citation.

"The problem with that is no one who's homeless or addicted to methamphetamine is going to pay these fines, and if they had money to pay their fines, they'd probably use it on methamphetamine," Worth said. "So the municipal court judge or city court judge is not going to see them, then they get kind of lost in the shuffle and we're dealing with the same problem again," he said.

To avoid seeing this pattern repeat, local officials are hoping this bill passes. If it does, it will become effective across the state July 1.

The new trespassing law would allow officers to make an arrest if they find a trespasser on city or county confirmed condemned property. The arrest will be made if the trespasser is seen at the structure after a first offense.

Once the trespasser is in custody, they can face up to six months in jail and a fine of about $100. To avoid jail time, those in custody can agree to join a community corrections program if they are in need of help.

"The folks that we're targeting are folks that refuse to get treatment, refuse to get shelter, and are caught up in their methamphetamine addiction and they use these condemned structures as havens to use these drugs," Worth said.

Targeting to clean up the streets and create a safer environment is what Worth is hoping this bill will bring to the community.

"It's a balance between compassion and compatibility," Worth said. "We want these people to get help, and if it takes us pulling people out of condemned houses in handcuffs just to get them treatment, just to get them help, then I call that tough love, but I do call that progress," he said.

Progress to recreate the city into something many once knew.

"I just want it to continue to stay nice neighborhood," Matheny said.

To support the bill, Worth said you can call your local legislatures or the senate judiciary committee if the bill makes it to the Senate.

