Locals celebrate new addition to Hodgesville Elementary

A ribbon cutting was held in honor of a new addition to Hodgesville Elementary School on Friday afternoon.

Everyone got to see the final result of what began last January.

Some of the school's new addition includes a safe schools entry, an office suite and space for preschoolers to now attend class with the rest of the Huskey's.

"Those four-year-old students now get to come to their home school and they get to learn from the older students here," said superintendent Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus. "That's huge because before they'd been bused into town and that took time," he said.

The last update the elementary school received was in 1986. Lewis-Stankus said for this project, it was nice to see everyone come together.

"We have great community support here," she said. "We had two county commissioners here today and our board."

"We just have a great school system and things are getting better each and every day so this is a sign of that."

The West Virginia school building authority granted Hodgesville Elementary with 2.2 million dollars to complete the project.