Locals drop of Christmas trees to help create fish habitats

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Division of Natural Resources (DNR) collected Christmas trees at the Bridgeport Recreation Center on Saturday.

This is the first year Bridgeport was a part of the annual Christmas tree recycling program.

All of the trees collected during the event will go toward creating fish habitats in West Virginia lakes and streams.

This helps avoid any fire hazards and it keeps the trees out of landfills.

"Once they're delivered then DNR biologists go out and place these trees in specific locations where they'll function best to help anglers and local fish populations," Dustin Smith, DNR district one fishery biologist said.

Smith said the process of getting the trees distributed properly takes a few weeks to a month to complete.