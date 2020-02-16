Locals hold exotic animal and reptile show

Families visited the Exotic Animal and Reptile Expo on Sunday in Morgantown.

Different pet stores and reptile breeders showcased what they had to offer.

Visitors could purchase a new pet to take home or just learn about the types of reptiles that were showcased.

The owner of Off the Hook Exotic Pets pet store, George Diaz, said reptiles have a lot to offer as pets.

"It opens up a whole new world to them," Diaz said. "It's not like a dog or a cat that just lives in your house and it's all standard," he said. "These guys have a habitat that you have to set up and they've got temperature ranges that you have to mimic to show what their natural environment is, and it's good for a kid to set that habitat up and learn that there's different places in the world and different habitats and what lives in them," Diaz said.

These reptile shows are held bi-monthly. The next one will be in April.