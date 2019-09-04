Locals speak out after Walmart announces it will stop selling handgun ammunition

"I think it's a step in the right direction.."

Walmart announced that it will not continue to sell handgun ammunition and will ask customers not to openly carry firearms in stores.

Walmart announced that they are going to stop selling handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition as well as asking customers to not openly carry firearms in stores even if state laws allow it. This decision was made after several recent shootings.

One Walmart shopper, who wished to remain anonymous, says the change is a good call on Walmart and says that grocery stores shouldn't sell ammunition in the first place.

"I mean, I know they sell more than groceries but a grocery-type store doesn't need to sell ammunition."

Other Walmart shoppers say that the discontinuation won't solve anything.

"If someones decided that they're going to something stupid, violent and evil then they're going to do it," said Ben Kalakewich. "Regardless, whether Walmart sells this type of ammunition or asks them to not carry their gun or whatever they're doing."

Ben Kalakewich says that the decision from Walmart is wrong and says that if someone cant buy ammunition from the retailer, that they will buy it somewhere else.

Others also agree the decision will not make a big difference but say it's a step in the right direction.

Walmart says it is trying to walk a fine line by embracing its hunting heritage while being a more responsible retailer.

Walmart also says that signs will be added in stores to inform customers of those changes.