Locals work to make sure Memorial Day traditions stayed alive at national cemeteries

National cemeteries across the nation had to make celebration adjustments for Memorial Day due to the pandemic, but a few locals in Taylor County made sure to keep the Memorial Day flag placement tradition alive.

It all began on Wednesday, five days before Memorial Day. Taylor County resident, Bobbie Watkins, says she was determined to make the flag placing a reality.

"I have several family members and friends barried up there," she said.

Watkins decided to make some phone calls and send a few e-mails to see how to find enough flags for almost 7,000 graves. After finding the flags she needed, Watkins turned to Facebook to try and get people to make donations in order to raise $5,400. In less than two hours, the money had been raised.

"It was amazing," Watkins said.

Both national cemeteries in Grafton can now be seen with flags in front of each grave.

Watkins said it couldn’t have been possible without everyone coming together.

"I just want to say a huge thank you to every person who donated, called and showed up to set up flags," she said. "Most especially, thank you to all the members of our military. Past and present, future, living and deceased, I just want to say thank you for your service."

The flags will remain in front of each grave until next Tuesday, May 26.