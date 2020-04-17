Locals work to provide masks to those in need by 3D printing

As the need for masks continue during this pandemic, one couple in Monongalia County is working to help.

Doug and Kelly Jones are spending their time in quarantine making masks from their home for those who need it.

“We were just wanting to help keep those people safe since they’re on the front line all day,” Doug said. “If they fall then the rest of us are going to be in trouble,” he said.

Kelly agreed.

“It was a way for us to be able to do something here at home to help local people that are fighting against it without the proper protection,” she said.

They work hours on hand to provide to those in their community.

“As soon as we find people who need them, and we have them together, we just do what we can to get them out as fast as we can,” Kelly said.

They move quickly to help those who work to help others daily, and their not alone. A Facebook page made for those in North central West Virginia who print 3D mask, are all sharing information and resources in order to reach everyone they can.

“That’s the whole thing, we’re all in this together,” Kelly said. “If we all do as much as we can then I think we’ll get a lot further with a lot less effected,” she said.

If you or someone you know is in need of a mask, you can send Doug (misterlas@gmail.com) or Kelly (kjones616@gmal.com) an email.