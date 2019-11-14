Logging truck hits bottom of trestle bridge over Route 50, sends one to hospital

A logging truck clipped the bottom of a trestle bridge over Route 50 Thursday morning and sent large pieces of debris into the highway.

It happened in the Eastbound lane near the Chestnut Street exit at 9:02 a.m. It slowed down traffic as crews removed the logs from the highway.

One car was hit by a log, according to Harrison County 911 officials. A person in the car was taken to United Hospital Center.

DOH bridge inspectors were investigating the minor damage suffered by the railroad bridge in the late morning.

Pieces of logs were still on the shoulder of the highway in the hours after the incident.