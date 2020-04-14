Longview Power files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Longview Power LLC has filed for Chapter 11 protection under a prepackaged reorganization plan.

According to a news release from the company, they filed for Chapter 11 protection as a result of a substantially lessened demand for electricity due to long term power-pricing pressure caused by cheap gas, an unseasonably warn winter and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says they will continue to operate in "the ordinary course as it quickly restructures its balance sheet."

Longview Power's senior secured lenders support the company's prepackaged Chapter 11 reorganization plan, according to the news release.

The company says the current low energy prices in PJM has prompted them to take this step to "facilitate the the efficient transition of ownership to its senior secured lenders through a restructuring and deleveraging of its balance sheet to eliminate its now unsustainable debt burden." Through the plan, Longview will enter into a $40 million new money exit facility.

The company's reorganization plan provides for the continued payment of all vendors in the course of business.

"This filing is unfortunate but necessary given the current depressed power prices, which have further dropped more recently due to the terrible COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation and dramatic effects of the pandemic on the economy," said CEO Jeffery Keffer. "We are fortunate to have strong support from our senior secured lenders who under the plan will become our owners and provide needed financing. As a result, we are not planning any changes to our staffing, we expect to pay vendors in the ordinary course during the Chapter 11 process, and we will continue to operate as productively as ever. Further, we do not anticipate any change in the development of the Longview natural gas and solar projects as the two expansion project entities are not included in this Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing."

