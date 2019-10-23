Longview Power presentation and tour

Local delegates and stakeholders had the opportunity to learn about and tour Longview Power in Maidsville.

On Wednesday, employees from Longview Power took local delegates and representatives on a tour of the facility.

The plant provides enough electricity to continuously power more than 500,000 homes.

The tour included learning from representatives about water management and getting to see their control room. The Longview Power project cost about $2.0 billion, which is the largest private investment in West Virginia.

"We have very low cost in operations, we are the most efficient coal plant in North America and we are one of the cleanest coal plants in the world. When we are able to build out the gas plant and the solar plant with it, this will be a very unique setting because with one plant you'll have three different fuels operating and the best and most efficient technology available," said CEO, Jeff Keffer.

Keffer says they collect two types of ash that's left over from the combustion of the coal that are used for asphalt and concrete.