Loopholes in reporting system could allow disciplined teachers to find work elsewhere

Former University High School Assistant Principal Pete Cheesebrough left his post in 2017. He admitted to school administrators he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Some acts of misconduct could slip through cracks of background checks for school employees. (Photo: WDTV)

But months later, he was hired as a teacher in Arizona. The district didn't know of his past misconduct.

He lost his administrator certification in West Virginia but was never suspended and didn't lose his teaching certification.

His situation, and others like his, came to light after reporting this month by the Arizona Republic and Phoenix public radio.

Back home, people applying for jobs in local school districts are subject to federal and state background checks.

But some acts of misconduct could slip through the cracks.

Dora Stutler is the supervisor of personnel for Harrison County Schools.

"It's an honor system on the application," Stutler said. "They have to say if they have issues in their background. If they mark no on there and it doesn't come back in a background check on the federal or state level, it could be overlooked."

The West Virginia Board of Education this year rolled out a database of disciplined teachers. It allows administrators to review prior conduct violations for school employees.

But there's no such national reporting system.

During the vetting process for candidates outside West Virginia, some districts also rely on references and performance evaluations, according to Rockie DeLorenzo, the administrative assistant of human resources for Marion County Schools.

"Nothing is 100% guaranteed," DeLorenzo said. "We take every effort before we employ anybody, especially from out of state, to follow up with their previous employers to see if there's anything we need to know."

Local administrators say more work is needed across the country to ensure those taking care of our children have a polished record.

"It would be great to have a national database," Stutler said. "Especially if there are child-related issues, if there have been DHHR reports, or if a person has been investigated for child abuse at that level. We don't do that nationwide. It'd be great to just run a name and vet them further."

It's unclear how or when the Arizona school district learned of Cheesebrough's allegations. The Arizona Department of Education revoked his certifications last week, the Arizona Republic reported.