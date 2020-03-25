Louis A. Johnson VAMC employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24, according to Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center Public Affairs Officer Wesley Walls.

Walls said the person is currently in home isolation, mitigating further risk of transmission to other patients and staff. Additional information could not be provided due to privacy concerns.

"To date, the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center has not encountered any Veterans, who have tested positive for COVID-19," Walls said.

The VA is screening Veterans and staff who present symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath, Walls said. Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, people known to be at risk for COVID-19 are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.