Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center to temporarily close community based outpatient clinics due to COVID-19

The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center has announced that its four community-based outpatient clinics in Braxton, Monongalia, Tucker and Wood counties will be temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

According to a news release from the Louis A. Johnson VAMC, the outpatient clinics will be closed beginning March 30.

Community-based outpatient clinic staff will be converted to virtual care at this time, according to the press release. The Louis A. Johnson VAMC recommends that patients use telehealth for scheduled appointments.