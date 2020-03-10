Louis A. Johnson VAMC to begin screenings to prevent spread of coronavirus

The Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center will start screening all Veterans, employees, visitors, volunteers and contractors before they enter the building to prevent exposure or spread of the coronavirus.

The screenings will start on Tuesday, according to a news release from the medical center.

The medical center also announced that they're cancelling all public events for the next 60 days.

The Community Living Center will adhere to visitor restriction protocol, according to the medical center. Protocol includes:

-No more than two visitors per Veteran at one time.

-No Children and adolescents under the age of 16 are permitted to visit.

-Visitors are limited to immediate family members or designated caregivers only.

-Visitors who have fever, cough, body aches, or a sore throat; or if the visitor has had contact with anyone who has had those symptoms within the last four days is asked to please postpone your visit.

If there are "extenuating circumstances" and a visit is necessary, the nurse in charge can assess the situation on a case by case basis, according to the medical center.

Medical center officials are reminding visitors to wash their hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer before and after visitation.

