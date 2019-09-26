Low water levels causes boaters to remove boats from Cheat Lake

Officials with Cheat Lake released an advisory on their website saying that oxygenation levels are down which could put wildlife in danger. Until the lake receives more rain, the water levels will drop a foot each week.

Several people are removing their boats from Cheat Lake after officials released an advisory about the water levels dropping.

"Since we haven't had any rain, they are dropping the lake level and it's going to make it difficult to get your boats out," said Boater, Martin Derrico.

The local marinas then contacted boaters to remove their boats from the lake but some people were frustrated with the amount of time given to do so.

"They notified us yesterday that the power company is dropping the lake level to service the river to keep the wildlife healthy," Derrico said.

Derrico says he has boated at Cheat Lake for 40 years and says this is the first time he's ever had to remove his boat from the lake in September.

Derrico says its inconvenient with the amount of time boaters were given to remove their boats .

"It's very inconvenient, we were notified yesterday it was actually in the paper and then the marina called me yesterday and asked us to get the boats out as quickly as we could," Derrico said. "They said actually before the weekend but after that we would have to take them up to the other end of the lake to remove them, which is inconvenient."

Derrico also says its disappointing that the boats are being removed in September because he and other boaters said October is the best time to be out on the lake.

"It's probably more disappointing because we wont get to use the boats for the rest of the year," Derrico said. "It is nice to be able to see the leaves changing and what not this time of year."

