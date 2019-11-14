Lumberport man arrested after deputies say he took a 3-year-old child with him to buy drugs

A Lumberport man is facing child neglect charges after deputies say he took a 3-year-old child with him to buy drugs Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies pulled over a blue Chevy Silverado just before the Dairy Queen in Nutter Fort. They identified the driver as 29-year-old Kyle Hamilton.

Hamilton had a 3-year-old child in the car with him, deputies say. As they were speaking to Hamilton, he appeared nervous.

Deputies told Hamilton about their K-9 and asked if there were any drugs in the truck. He told them that the truck was his mothers.

The K-9 was brought to the truck and gave a positive indication, court documents state.

Hamilton told deputies that he had heroin stamps in his wallet and that he was afraid to say anything about the drugs. Deputies found six heroin stamps labeled "Ju Ju 19."

Hamilton said that he went to a house to buy drugs and that instead of leaving the child in the truck, he took the child into the house with him to pick up the drugs, according to court documents.

Hamilton was taken into custody. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.