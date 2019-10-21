Lumberport woman arrested after police say they found drugs and loaded pistol during traffic stop

A Lumberport woman was arrested after police say they found drugs, a loaded pistol and materials used to sell drugs during a traffic stop Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over a car after it went over a double yellow line on route 20. near Haymond Highway.

Police say the driver had a revoked driver's license through West Virginia. The passenger gave them a different name but was later identified as Alyssa Losh.

Deputies came with the K-9 unit to do a free air sniff of the car, according to the complaint. The dog gave a positive alert.

Police searched the car and found about 29 grams of methamphetamine, over 11 grams of heroin, two glass viles containing heroin, over $1,600 in cash, a loaded Taurus .380 pistol, plastic baggies and a digital scale.

Losh claimed ownership of the drugs, according to police.

Losh has been charged with possession with intent to deliver. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $25,000.