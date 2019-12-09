Luncheon held for the Healthy Grandfamilies Program

United Way Emerging Leaders hosted a holiday luncheon for the Healthy Grandfamilies Program on Sunday afternoon.

The luncheon was held at Masonic Lodge in Clarksburg, with over 25 grandfamilies in attendance.

Everyone enjoyed the prepared meal and heard from guest speakers.

Representatives from the Harrison County BOE and state were in attendance as well.

Brad Riffee, the community impact director, said events like this serve as a reminder.

"I think it's important to connect with others and show them that we're here to support them," Riffee said. "Sometimes folks feel like they might be on their own and they're not and we're here for them."

The Healthy Grandfamilies Program is a resource for grandparents raising their grandchildren.