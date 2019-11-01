MCHD encouraging Hep A vaccines after 2nd person diagnosed with the disease

The Monongalia County Health Department is encouraging people to get the Hepatitis A vaccine following a second case of Hep A was diagnosed in the county.

According to a press release, the second case does not involve anyone in the food service industry.

A case of Hep A was confirmed in late October after an employee at the Popeyes on Earl Core Road in Morgantown tested positive.

According to the release, the Hep A vaccine is a two-shot series. The first vaccine provides 95% prevention against the disease, the second one, given six months later, gives an individual lifetime immunity.

Right now, there is a multi-state Hepatitis A outbreak. In West Virginia, the Hep A outbreak has been concentrated largely in Cabell and Kanawha counties since early 2018.

Symptoms of Hep A include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, low-grade fever, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, muscle and joint aches, dark urine, weight loss and jaundice. According to the release, if you experience any of these symptoms, you're urged to be seen by your health care provider.

Hep A vaccines are available at MCHD Clinical Services. To make an appointment, call 304-598-5119.