MCHD offers dental care to uninsured patients during Healthy Smile Day

Monongalia County Health Department Dental staff will hold their inaugural Healthy Smile Day, Wednesday.

All available appointments have been booked for the inaugural event.

"Healthy Smile Day is an effort to open up the Monongalia County Health Department to open up our clinic to adult patients over the age of 18 who don't have dental insurance," said Dr. Dan Carrier.

The event is held one day a year and it has already filled.

"It booked up pretty fast," said Dr. Carrier, who said seeing uninsured patients is common. "We see a lot. West Virginia, especially, there's a real need for uninsured adults."

According to a survey by the DHHR in 2012, 50% of West Virginians either did not have, or did not know if they had insurance.

5 News spoke with Monongalia County residents who agreed dental care is important, even if they might not have insurance.

"Through the school, the university, I do not have dental insurance, so I have to pay with it out of pocket, which is a huge issue, I think for students," said Joe Carrara, a WVU Graduate student.

Lack of coverage leads to many people turning down dental care.

"We see a lot of people who, because of lack of insurance, will put off treatment until it is absolutely necessary because of pain," said Dr. Carrier.

According to Dr. Carrier, this often leads to patients needing to remove teeth, rather than fixing the issue. According to the DHHR survey, nearly two-thirds of West Virginians have lost at least one permanent tooth.

According to Health Department staff, all of the appointments for Wednesday are booked, but Dr. Carrier says he hopes to bring this event back annually.