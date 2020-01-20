MLK Day Celebration goes beyond honoring him in the Monongalia County community

Freedom and justice are two words that were mentioned plenty during the 20th century, and today, those words are still used and were heard while attending the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown.

This celebration and learning experience hasn’t always been available, according to the co-chair of the Community Coalition for Social Justice (CCSJ), Susan Brown.

"We started it 14 years ago when we realized there was no program in the community that invited families and children and we thought that was important," she said.

Now 14 years later, the annual program continues to grow.

Every year, families gather to celebrate not only the life of Martin Luther king, but many others who made a difference when it came to civil rights.

Ilene Evans, the artistic director for Voices of the Earth, portrayed one of those important people, known as Harriet Tubman.

Evans says telling these stories help create a path for future generations to know and understand the importance of the past.

“There are very many stories that need to be told," Evans said. "But none more important than the courage of our people who have continued to resist oppression and who have found a way when there was no way,” she said.

A way that continues to have a light shed on it so no one will forget the hardships many people went through.

“It's just important every year we continue to do this so that it continues to be said in front of the children, with the children and by the children, and make the world a better place in one small way, ” Brown said.

This celebration is held every year, and Brown says, this is something they will continue to do in hopes of informing and improving their community.