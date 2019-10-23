MU Football player arrested on strangulation, domestic battery charges

A Marshall University football player has been arrested on charges of strangulation and domestic battery.

According to the criminal complaint, about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Marshall University Police officer saw Brandon Drayton, 22, grabbing the victim around the neck and yelling at her.

It happened in the 400 block of 21st Street.

Investigators say the victim had red marks around her neck and chest area, causing her pain.

Drayton was taken to Western Regional Jail. His bond was set at $55,000.

Marshall University Athletics says Drayton, who is a safety on the football team, has been suspended from all team-related activities.