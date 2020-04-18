Maddix's surprise birthday parade

A Gilmer County child, Maddix Wells, had a special birthday 9th birthday celebration.

Martin Hess with the Gilmer County Fire Department and several other people in the community made his birthday special by having a parade on Maddox's street in front of his house.

The parade included 6 fire trucks and one state trooper, his friends and third grade teacher.

"It was something special they did because of not being able to have a birthday party or having friends around," says Maddix's mother Ashley Wells.