Magnitude 6 shock rocks quake-stunned Puerto Rico

A magnitude 6.0 quake has shaken Puerto Rico, causing further damage along the island’s southern coast, where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

A car is crushed under a home that collapsed after the previous day's magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Puerto Rico was struck by another quake on Saturday. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

The U.S. Geological Survey says the Saturday morning quake quake hit 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Indios at a shallow depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).

Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority said outages were reported across much of southern Puerto Rico and crews were assessing possible damage at power plants.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

It’s the strongest shake yet since a magnitude 6.4 quake struck before dawn on Tuesday, knocking out power across the island and leaving many without water.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.