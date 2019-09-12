Man arrested after allegedly entering a house and taking items

A man was arrested after he allegedly entered a house and stole items on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Airieus Bonano entered the house on 455 Dallas St and stole items from inside.

Police say that the victims gave a description of Bonano. They were able to locate Bonano based on the description.

Police detained Bonano. He was identified by the victims.

Police searched Bonano and found the items stole from the home.

Bonano has been charged with Burglary and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $25,000.