Man arrested after police find drugs and a pistol

A man was arrested after police say they found drugs and a pistol on him Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers stopped Jeffrey Cooper along 11th Street in Elkins.

Troopers asked Cooper if he had weapons or illegal items on him, which he said that he did not.

Troopers then asked if they could search Coopers backpack and he agreed. They asked if he had any weapons or illegal items in the backpack, and he said he had a pocket knife.

Troopers say Cooper allowed them to search him where they found a pistol in Cooper's rear pocket.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers found a golf ball size bag of a crystal like substance consistent with methamphetamine, multiple small foil packets, a small plastic bag containing a tan color granular substance consistent with heroin and two plastic bags containing multiple pills.

Troopers say they also found a set of scales in Cooper's backpack.

Cooper has been charged with possession with intent to deliver and prohibited person possessing a firearm and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.