Senators Manchin and Capito announce more than $3.5 million for water and wastewater infastructure

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced more than $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for water and wastewater infrastructure in Doddridge and Hardy counties.

According to a press release from Manchin's office, the funding will provide quality and dependable potable water, as well as fire protection services to residences in Doddridge County. It will extend water services to Hardy County.

“West Virginians deserve access to clean drinking water, no matter where they live. I am proud to help these communities receive the resources they need to live healthy lives," said Manchin "As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for West Virginians to receive the services they need and deserve.”

“Readily-available clean and potable water is a necessity for homes and businesses throughout West Virginia," said Capito. "I’m glad to see this water infrastructure funding come to Doddridge and Hardy counties so we can keep our communities healthy and thriving."