A man was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after authorities said he accidentally shot himself in the leg inside the Marietta Walmart.

Marietta Police responded to the store about 1 p.m.

Capt. Aaron Nedeff said the man, who has not been identified, was able to walk to an ambulance before he was taken to the hospital. Police have not said whether the man could be facing any charges.

There were no other injuries, and the incident remains under investigation.