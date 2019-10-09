Harrison County man accused of sending explicit message to minor on Instagram

A Harrison County man is behind bars after he allegedly sent a minor explicit messages on Instagram on August 14.

According to the criminal complaint, Mark Lucas of Shinnston sent a message to a 9-year-old girl on Instagram saying "if you go to bed I'm going to sneak under your blanket" along with another explicit message.

Nutter Fort Police say Lucas admitted to sending the messages in a voluntary interview at the Harrison County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 16.

A warrant was issued for Lucas' arrest on Monday.

Lucas has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $20,000.