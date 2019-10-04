Fairmont man accused of fleeing from police in stolen truck

A Fairmont man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police in a stolen truck Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, the Marion County Sheriff's Department issued a be on the look out for a stolen silver 2002 Ford F-150.

Police say that they saw the truck as it crossed the Watson bridge and turned onto Beverly Road. They lost sight of it as they tried to catch up to it.

As police were traveling on Beverly Road, they saw the truck on 14th Street. They caught up to the truck on Minor Avenue and asked for other units to start heading their way.

The truck turned onto 13th street then south on Beverly Road, according to the complaint. As they approached the intersection of Fairmont Avenue, police tried to pull the truck over.

The truck sped away and turned south onto Fairmont Avenue, according to police.

The driver, identified as Adam Worth, sped through a red light as other vehicles were going through the intersection, according to police. Worth was going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Police say Worth pushed several cars off the road as he fled.

The chase went onto Mary Lou Retton Drive and then onto Old Monongah Road, according to the complaint. Worth continued to pass in turns and force other cars off of the road.

Worth continued out of Fairmont onto Manly Chapel, according to police. He went off the road and abandoned the truck.

Police say Worth was caught in the Green Hills Country Club Golf Course. He was taken into custody.

Worth has been charged with fleeing officer in vehicle and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail. His bail is set around $200,000.