Man accused of sexually assaulting a minor found dead in jail cell

A Salem man accused of sexually assaulting a minor was found dead in his jail cell Sunday afternoon.

According to Lawrence Messina, spokesperson for West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, James Cain, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Officers and staff provided medical assistance and summoned EMS, Messina said. Cain was pronounced dead.

Messina said Cain died by apparent suicide. The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is awaiting further details from the autopsy and the State Police review of the incident.

Cain was charged with over 600 counts of sex crimes.