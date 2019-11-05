Man accused of shooting up apartment

A man was arrested after he allegedly shot up an apartment on Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded to a shots fired complaint at an apartment on East Pike Street. After they arrived, they found two Luger 9mm shell casings outside of the apartment and two holes in the door.

A woman on the scene told deputies that she was on her way to the apartment because she received a message from Steven Dean telling her to get out of the apartment, and he was going to shoot it up, court documents say.

Deputies spoke with the victim who said he was sitting in his apartment with another person when he heard gunshots go through his apartment door.

The victim then opened his door and saw Dean running across the parking lot, deputies say.

Deputies got a warrant for Dean's arrest.

Dean has been charged with four counts of wanton endangerment. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.