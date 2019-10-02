Man accused of taking Clarksburg teen across state lines for sex indicted

The man who is accused of taking a teen from Clarksburg to his home in Bronx, New York, in June 2019 was indicted Tuesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 34-year-old Max Levine was indicted on one count of transportation of a minor across state lines for sexual purposes. He is accused of taking the teen to his home to engage in sexual activity.

Levine faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Levine's case is prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri is prosecuting Levine's case on behalf of the government.

The Bridgeport Police Department investigated the case.