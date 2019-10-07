Fairview man accused of trying to run over ex-girlfriend, threatening to kill her and her family

A Fairveiw man was arrested after he allegedly tried to run over his ex-girlfriend and threatened to kill her and her family Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were told of a vehicle accident on Jesse Run Road. Marion County 911 officials informed them that it was domestic related and the man that hit the victim's car was fleeing the scene.

Deputies found the victim at the corner of Baker Street and Main Street. They saw a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with heavy damage on the front driver side door.

The victim told deputies that Charles Pollack, her ex-boyfriend tried to run her over with his car.

According to the complaint, the victim saw a black Kia Optima drive past her mother's house but didn't think anything of it. The victim went up to her mother's to care for the animals.

While the victim was exiting the car, she saw the same Kia Optima going up the driveway at a high rate of speed, according to the complaint. The car was heading straight for her.

The victim told deputies that she jumped back into her car for cover. She said the car was struck by Pollack.

Pollack backed up and hit her car a second time, according to the complaint. He then did a donut on the property.

The victim said Pollack got out of his car and told her that he was going to kill her and her family.

Deputies found the car involved and saw the damage. They also found Pollack.

Pollack has been charged attempted murder in the first degree and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail. His bail is set around $300,000.