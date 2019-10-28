Preston County man accused of trying to steal UTV

A Preston County man was arrested after he allegedly tried to steal a UTV Friday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded to Beech Run Road about a stolen vehicle. They were advised by dispatch that the caller was following the subjects south on Route 26.

The caller said that one person was driving the UTV and a red Subaru was following the UTV, according to deputies.

The caller continued to follow the vehicles into Kingwood, according to the complaint. When the vehicle neared Albright Road, the Subaru drove off the road and nearly hit a pole.

The caller said that when the UTV made it to the Route 7 and Route 26 intersection, it ran a red light and continued on Route 26, the complaint states.

Deputies saw the vehicles near JT Brammer Lane and Kingston Road. They then tried to conduct a traffic stop.

The UTV did not stop, according to the complaint. The driver used an arm signal to show that they were making a left turn on Memorial Drive.

Deputies say they passed the UTV and placed their patrol car in front of the UTV.

The man was identified as Craig McCloud and was taken into custody.

Deputies learned from the caller that the keys to their UTV were missing earlier in the evening. The caller then noticed McCloud driving the UTV from his driveway and followed him until deputies stopped him.

McCloud has been charged with grand larceny. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

His bail is set at $25,000.