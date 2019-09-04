Man admits to failing to register as sex offender

A Doddridge County man admitted to failing to register as a sex offender.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office, 21-year-old Tyler Pietschmann pleaded guilty to one count of failure to update sex offender registration. Pietschmann is required to register as a sex offender.

Pietschmann admitted to traveling from Pennsylvania to West Virginia without updating his sex offender registration from December 2018 to February 2019.

Pietschmann faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000. The actual sentence imposed will be based on the seriousness of the offenses and prior criminal history.