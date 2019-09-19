Harrison County man admits to maintaining drug house

A Harrison County man has admitted to maintaining a drug house and a firearms charge.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office, Richard Wilkinson pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm as a drug user and one count of maintaining drug-involved premises. He is prohibited from having a firearm.

Wilkinson admitted to having a 9mm pistol and a rifle in Harrison County in August 2015, according to Powell's office. He also admitted to maintaining a home on Lick Run Road in Salem, West Virginia, to manufacture, store and distribute marijuana from march to August 2015.

Wilkinson faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000 for the drug charge.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crime Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated Wilkinson's case.