Man admits to role in cocaine and heroin distribution

A man has admitted to his involvement in a cocaine and heroin distribution operation.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office, 31-year-old Andrew Parker pleaded guilty to count of aiding and abetting in the distribution of cocaine base. Parker admitted to selling cocaine in April 2018 in Monongalia County.

Parker faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $1 million. The actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of offenses and prior criminal history.

The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the West Virginia State Police investigated Parker's case.