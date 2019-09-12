Man admits to role in major drug operation

A man has admitted to his role in a major drug distribution operation that spanned two states.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office, 46-year old Sean Williams of Detroit, Michigan pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone, 22 counts of distribution of Oxycodone, five counts of aiding and abetting distribution of Oxycodone and one count of distribution of cocaine base.

Williams admitted to distributing the drugs from 2013 to 2017 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

Williams faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for each counts.

The Task Force consists of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, Morgantown Police Department, the Star City Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia University Police Department, the Granville Police Department and the Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated Williams' case.

The Mon Valley Drug and Violent Crime Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, led the investigation.