Man admits to selling drugs near Gilmer County High School

A West Virginia man has admitted to drug distribution near Gilmer County High School.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office, Joseph Frederick of Duck, west Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count aiding and abetting distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a protected location.

Frederick admitted to selling methamphetamine near Gilmer County High School in September 2018. Frederick faces up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated Frederick's case.