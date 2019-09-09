Man admits to selling heroin near WVU

A man has admitted to selling heroin near West Virginia University in July 2018.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office, 37-year-old Gerald Kyler of Michigan pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting distribution of heroin in proximity to a protected location.

Kyler face up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million. The actual sentence imposed will be based on the seriousness of the offenses and prior criminal history.

The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the West Virginia State Police investigated Klyer case.