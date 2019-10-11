Man allegedly sexually assaulted two minors over 4 years

Randy Eugene Murray allegedly sexually assaulted two juvenile females, according to the criminal complaint. The victims provided written statements detailing the sexual assaults.

The alleged sexual assault took place during the years of 2013 through 2017.

The victims were described as being 12 and 13 years old when Murray sexually assaulted them. Murray was in a position of trust when he sexually assaulted the victims.

Murray was charged with sexual abuse by parents or guardian.

