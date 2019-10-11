Man allegedly robbed at gun point while with his infant

A man in Randolph County has been charged with armed robbery after stealing from a man who was held at gunpoint while with his infant.

John Paul Henderson III also known as “Buck” Henderson met up with the victim to borrow a chain saw blade.

During the meeting police say the victim got out of his vehicle to get his infant and the chainsaw blade. While he was doing that he was approached by a separate man who allegedly pointed a gun at his face.

Police say the man with the gun told the victim this was happening because his brother took his kids to the zoo while he was in jail.

The victim emptied his pockets and Henderson allegedly began to search the victim’s truck and took multiple items. According to the criminal complaint, Henderson and the other man then got into the victim’s vehicle and drove away.

Nine days later police saw a vehicle matching the description of the victim’s truck and when they approached the truck they saw items matching the description of the ones stolen.

Police say they were able to confirm the truck and items were those stolen from the victim.

Henderson has been charged with armed robbery.

