Man allegedly strangled wife and hit daughter with Diet Mountain Dew can

An Aurora W.Va. man has been charged after allegedly choking his wife and hitting two children with a can of Diet Mountain Dew.

Police say Neil Delaney and his wife were having an argument when Delaney allegedly grabbed his wife by the throat and began to apply pressure.

The victim says her vision started to become fuzzy and she felt like she was going to pass out.

That’s when police say their daughter ran into the room yelling for Delaney to stop.

Delaney then allegedly grabbed a full can of Diet Mountain Dew and threw it at his daughter hitting her in the face and bruising her.

The can glanced off the daughter’s face and struck her two year old cousin who was also in the room.

