Man arrested after police find Xanax, methamphetamine and LSD on him

A man was arrested after police found Xanax, methamphetamine and LSD on him Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, police went to the apartment of Justin Ward after they received a call that he was moving out. Ward had an active warrant through the Elkins Municipal Court.

Police say they placed Ward under arrested and searched him.

Police say they found a cellophone wrapper with green pills labeled "S903" commonly known as Xanax and a small Ziploc bag containing eightsmall baggies with a crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine.

Police also found two aluminum packages, one containing a small stamp with a picture of a man and the other with three stamps of the same and a set of blue digital scales.

According to the criminal complaint, police asked Ward if the stamps were LSD and he confirmed.

Ward has been charged with possession with intent to deliver and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.