Man arrested after police find drugs in home with children

A Fairmont man was arrested after police found drugs and drug paraphernalia in his home with children present.

Maurice Butler, 44, was charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury.

Police responded to a trespassing complaint on Fourth Street Friday, according to the criminal complaint. Butler answered the door.

Police say a woman in the house was identified with an active warrant. The woman ran from officers and hid in the house.

Police cleared the house to locate the woman.

While clearing the house, police found 13 adults and two children in the small basement apartment, according to court documents.

Police got a search warrant for the house after they noticed saw multiple controlled substances.

Police found multiple foil strips with burned controlled substance residue, multiple baggies with drug residue, white powder that tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.

Police also found multiple hypodermic needles within reach of the children.

The children were Butler's children and were staying for the weekend, according to the complaint.

Police took Butler into custody.

Butler is being held at North Central Regional Jail.