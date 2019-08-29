Man admits to sex offender registry violation

A Monongalia County man admitted to failing to register as a sex offender.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office, 63-year-old Earnest Dille pleaded guilty to one count of failure to update sex offender registration.

Dille is accused of traveling from Idaho to West Virginia without updating his sex offender registration from January 2018 to April 2019.

Powell's office says Dille faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history.

Powell's office says the case is prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

The United States Marshal Service investigated Dille's case.