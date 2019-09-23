Man arrested after allegedly strangling his girlfriend

A man was arrested after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend on Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim wanted to speak with Seth Jackson about issues in their relationship.

The victim told police that Jackson started choking her while she was sitting on the couch. The victim was unable to breath.

Police say that the victim had marks on her neck.

According to the complaint, Jackson started pulling her hair and threw her onto the ground. The victim had a bruise on her right thigh from where Jackson kicked her.

Police say Jackson "face palmed" the victim by putting his hands on her face and shoving her.

Jackson told the victim that she was going to die, according to the complaint.

The victim reminded Jackson of the stitches she had on her stomach while he was slamming her to the ground, according to police. Jackson told her that they were going to burst open.

Jackson has been charged with strangulation and is currently being held at Central regional Jail. His bail is set around $30,000.